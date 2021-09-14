Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National UNHRC Criticises India For Pressure On Journalists, Use Of UAPA, Communication Blackouts In J&K

UNHRC Criticises India For Pressure On Journalists, Use Of UAPA, Communication Blackouts In J&K

UNHRC Criticises India For Pressure On Journalists, Use Of UAPA, Communication Blackouts In J&K
The United Nations high commissioner for human rights Michelle Bachelet | File Photo-AP

The United Nations UN high commissioner for human rights Michelle Bachelet described the use of UAPA in India as “worrying and said hundreds of people remain in detention in India for exercising their right to the freedom of expression

Trending

UNHRC Criticises India For Pressure On Journalists, Use Of UAPA, Communication Blackouts In J&K
outlookindia.com
2021-09-14T08:13:21+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 14 Sep 2021, Updated: 14 Sep 2021 8:13 am

The United Nations high commissioner for human rights Michelle Bachelet on Monday criticized India for pressure on journalists, use of UAPA and the as "frequent" temporary communication blackouts in Jammu and Kashmir.

She described the use of UAPA in India as “worrying and said hundreds of people remain in detention in India for exercising their right to the freedom of expression

In her opening statement at the 48th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Bachelet acknowledged the Indian government's efforts to counter terrorism and promote development in Jammu and Kashmir but said such "restrictive measures can result in human rights violations and foster further tensions and discontent".

"Indian authorities' restrictions on public assembly and frequent temporary communication blackouts continue in Jammu and Kashmir, while hundreds of people remain in detention for exercising their right to the freedom of expression, and journalists face ever-growing pressure," she said.

"Ongoing use of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act throughout India is worrying, with Jammu and Kashmir having among the highest number of cases in the country," Bachelet said.

There was no official reaction to Bachelet's comments. India, on multiple occasions, in the past strongly rejected the UN human rights chief's criticisms relating to Jammu and Kashmir.

Referring to China, she talked about its new 'National Action Plan on Human Rights 2021-2025' which was released this month.

"I look forward to exploring it for possible areas of engagement and cooperation. I regret that I am not able to report progress on my efforts to seek meaningful access to the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region," she said.   

 "In the meantime, my office is finalising its assessment of the available information on allegations of serious human rights violations in that region, with a view to making it public by the end of the year," Bachelet said.

Talking about Nepal, she hoped the new government will take early steps to restore the independence of the National Human Rights Commission through a transparent process.

"The authorities' commitment to prioritise amendment of the transitional justice law is an opportunity for fresh approaches to revitalise the process, in consultation with victims and in line with international standards," the UN human rights chief said.

(PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk India J&K: Jammu & Kashmir United Nations Human Rights Council UAPA Journalists National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Kannur Political Violence: Two Injured As CPI(M), BJP Workers Clash In Kerala CM's Constituency

Kannur Political Violence: Two Injured As CPI(M), BJP Workers Clash In Kerala CM's Constituency

PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee Greet People On Hindi Diwas

Police Raid Thane Bar; Arrest Customers, Waitresses For Obscenity And Violating Covid Norms

Indian UPI and Singaporean Equivalent PayNow To Be Linked

Delhi Police Book LJP MP Prince Paswan For Rape

3 Dead, Thousands Marooned As Heavy Rainfall Continues In Odisha

‘BJP Scared To Death’: Abhishek Banerjee After Tripura Govt Twice Denies Permission To His Protest Rally

Courts Should Penalize Those Who Register Baseless Cases: Andaman Journalist After HC Quashed FIR

Photo Gallery

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Advertisement

More from India

West Bengal: 130 Children Hospitalised In Jalpaiguri With Fever, Dysentry

West Bengal: 130 Children Hospitalised In Jalpaiguri With Fever, Dysentry

SC Asks Centre To Reconsider COVID-19 Compensation Guidelines

SC Asks Centre To Reconsider COVID-19 Compensation Guidelines

WHO Likely To Give Approval For Covaxin This Month

WHO Likely To Give Approval For Covaxin This Month

Kerala Nipah Outbreak: 17 More Samples Test Negative

Kerala Nipah Outbreak: 17 More Samples Test Negative

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi To Attend First-Ever In-Person Quad Summit At White House On Sept 24

PM Modi To Attend First-Ever In-Person Quad Summit At White House On Sept 24

Outlook Web Desk / The Summit will also be attended by Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga, the White House announced on Monday.

UNHRC Criticises India For Pressure On Journalists, Use Of UAPA, Communication Blackouts In J&K

UNHRC Criticises India For Pressure On Journalists, Use Of UAPA, Communication Blackouts In J&K

Harish Manav / The UNHRC Chief described the use of UAPA in India as ‘worrying’ and said hundreds of people remain in detention for exercising their right to the freedom of expression.

Why Is Urban Company Bringing Back Services It Had Discontinued

Why Is Urban Company Bringing Back Services It Had Discontinued

Kamalika Ghosh / Generally, a marker for a business’ growth potential is scaling up operations. Most businesses go into expansion mode when they find an avenue to tap into captive demand.

India Needs A Regulatory Framework Fast To Reap Crypto Gains

India Needs A Regulatory Framework Fast To Reap Crypto Gains

Nischal Shetty / Exchanges, government and security agencies need to work closely to create a regulatory framework for the cryptocurrency market

Advertisement
/