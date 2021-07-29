July 29, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Underworld Don Chhota Rajan Admitted To AIIMS, Delhi

Underworld Don Chhota Rajan Admitted To AIIMS, Delhi

Rajan, 61, was admitted at the hospital in on April 24 also after he had tested positive for COVID-19 in Tihar Jail two days earlier.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 July 2021, Last Updated at 3:20 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Underworld Don Chhota Rajan Admitted To AIIMS, Delhi
Rajan is lodged at the high-security prison since his arrest upon his deportation from Bali in Indonesia in 2015.
Underworld Don Chhota Rajan Admitted To AIIMS, Delhi
outlookindia.com
2021-07-29T15:20:45+05:30
Also read

Underworld don Rajendra Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on July 27, informed Tihar officials on Thursday. He complained of stomach ache following which he was admitted to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

A senior jail official said, "Rajan was having a stomachache and was admitted to AIIMS Tuesday. He is likely to be discharged today. However, no official communication has been received on his discharge."

Rajan, 61, was admitted at the hospital in on April 24 also after he had tested positive for COVID-19 in Tihar Jail two days earlier.

He was brought back to the jail after his recovery.

Rajan is lodged at the high-security prison since his arrest upon his deportation from Bali in Indonesia in 2015.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Maharashtra Monsoon Fury: 213 Dead In Rain Related Incidents

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Chhota Rajan Dawood Ibrahim Delhi AIIMS National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos