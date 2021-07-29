Underworld Don Chhota Rajan Admitted To AIIMS, Delhi

Underworld don Rajendra Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on July 27, informed Tihar officials on Thursday. He complained of stomach ache following which he was admitted to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

A senior jail official said, "Rajan was having a stomachache and was admitted to AIIMS Tuesday. He is likely to be discharged today. However, no official communication has been received on his discharge."

Rajan, 61, was admitted at the hospital in on April 24 also after he had tested positive for COVID-19 in Tihar Jail two days earlier.

He was brought back to the jail after his recovery.

Rajan is lodged at the high-security prison since his arrest upon his deportation from Bali in Indonesia in 2015.

With PTI inputs

