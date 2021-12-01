Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

UN Seeks Release Of Kashmiri Activist Khurram Parvez, Amendment In UAPA

The UN has sought probe into civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir’s Hyderpora and called on the security forces and armed groups to exercise restraint

UN Seeks Release Of Kashmiri Activist Khurram Parvez, Amendment In UAPA
Khurram Parvez, who has now been in custody for more than a week, is accused of terrorism-related offences

Trending

UN Seeks Release Of Kashmiri Activist Khurram Parvez, Amendment In UAPA
outlookindia.com
2021-12-01T18:31:34+05:30
Naseer Ganai
Naseer Ganai

Naseer Ganai

More stories from Naseer Ganai
View All

Published: 01 Dec 2021, Updated: 01 Dec 2021 6:31 pm

The United Nations on Wednesday sought release of Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez and asked for amendment in Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and a probe into the Hyderpora civilian killings.

“We are deeply concerned at the arrest of Kashmiri human rights defender Khurram Parvez’ under Indian counter-terrorism legislation, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA),” UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Rupert Colville said in a statement issued on Monday.
The UN has. raised concern over civilians killed by security forces in the course of anti-militancy operations including in Hyderpora recently, and disposal of their bodies in secret.

Parvez, who has now been in custody for more than a week, is accused of terrorism-related offences. “We are unaware of the factual basis of the charges. He is known as a tireless advocate for families of the disappeared and has been targeted before for his human rights work. In 2016, he was detained under another controversial law, the Public Safety Act, for two and a half months after being prevented from travelling to the Human Rights Council in Geneva. He was released after the Jammu and Kashmir High Court declared his detention illegal,” Colville said.

Related Stories

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

Khurram Parvez Not A Terrorist: UN Humans Rights Expert Slams J&K Activists' Arrest

The UAPA, Colville said, empowers the authorities to designate individuals and organizations as terrorists based on imprecise criteria, contains a vague and overly broad definition of ‘terrorist act’, allows people to be held in lengthy pre-trial detention and makes securing bail very difficult. “It raises serious concerns relating to the right of presumption of innocence along with other due process and fair trial rights. The Act is also increasingly being used to stifle the work of human rights defenders, journalists and other critics in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of India,” the UN statement added.

“In view of this context of previous reprisal for legitimate conduct, we call on the Indian authorities to fully safeguard his right to freedom of expression, association and personal liberty and to take the precautionary step of releasing him,” he said.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

“We reiterate our calls for the UAPA to be amended to bring it into line with international human rights law and standards, and urge the authorities, pending the law’s amendment, to refrain from using this or other laws unduly restricting freedom of expression in cases involving civil society, media, and human rights defenders.”

Against this backdrop, the UN Human Rights Office, said it is increasingly alarmed by the rise in killings of civilians, including members of religious minorities, by armed groups in Kashmir this year. “At the same time, civilians have been killed by security forces in the course of counter-terrorism operations, and their bodies on occasion disposed in secret. One of these incidents happened on 15 November when four people were killed in a reported gunfight in Srinagar’s Hyderpora area, including two civilians.”

“There should be prompt, thorough, transparent, independent and effective investigations into all killings of civilians, and families should be allowed to mourn their loved ones and seek justice.”

“We acknowledge the need to prevent violence, but we are concerned at signs of a wider crackdown on civil society actors in Jammu and Kashmir. The use of sweeping counter-terrorism measures risks leading to further human rights violations and deepening discontent.”

“We call on the security forces and armed groups to exercise restraint, and to ensure that the rise in tensions in Jammu and Kashmir in recent weeks does not lead to further violence against the civilian population.” 

Tags

Naseer Ganai J&K: Jammu & Kashmir The United Nations Human Rights National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Kashmir: Army Terms Killing Of Local Jaish Militant ‘Major Breakthrough’

Kashmir: Army Terms Killing Of Local Jaish Militant ‘Major Breakthrough’

Omicron: What Are Maharashtra's New Travel Guidelines That Centre Deemed 'Divergent'?

‘BJP Would Be Defeated If Regional Parties Unite’: Mamata Banerjee

Omicron: Should Pregnant Women Be Worried About New Covid-19 Mutations?

Himachal Pradesh Plans To Convert 15% Of Transport To Electric Vehicles By 2025

Minor Fire That Broke Out In Parliament Extinguished, No Casualty Reported

J&K: JeM's IED Expert Among Two Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Pulwama

Omicron Scare: All You Need To Know About India's New Travel Rules Effective From Today

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

Delhi Air Pollution: November Month's AQI Worst In 7 Years, No 'Good' Quality Days

Delhi Air Pollution: November Month's AQI Worst In 7 Years, No 'Good' Quality Days

MBA Coaching Classes In Smaller Towns: Financial Difficulties And Craze

MBA Coaching Classes In Smaller Towns: Financial Difficulties And Craze

Maharashtra Farmers Look For 'Love' Amid Continued Woes And Degrading Social Status

Maharashtra Farmers Look For 'Love' Amid Continued Woes And Degrading Social Status

Delhi Air Pollution: Petitioner In HC Seeks 15 Lakh Damages, Matter Listed

Delhi Air Pollution: Petitioner In HC Seeks 15 Lakh Damages, Matter Listed

Read More from Outlook

Five Powerful Indian-Americans Rocking Silicon Valley, Parag Agrawal Latest Addition

Five Powerful Indian-Americans Rocking Silicon Valley, Parag Agrawal Latest Addition

Outlook Web Desk / As Parag Agrawal becomes the CEO of Twitter, the Indian diaspora's representation in the tech giants of America, especially the companies in Silicon Valley gets a new badge.

Omicron Scare: All You Need To Know About India's New Travel Rules Effective From Today

Omicron Scare: All You Need To Know About India's New Travel Rules Effective From Today

Outlook Web Desk / Health Ministry has separated travellers coming from Omicron Variant 'Countries at-risk' from other international travelers. Check the list here, along with other guidelines.

Man United, IPL Big Boys, Sydney Sixers Enter UAE T20 League

Man United, IPL Big Boys, Sydney Sixers Enter UAE T20 League

Soumitra Bose / Lancer Capital has made its first-ever historic foray into cricket by acquiring a franchise in the UAE T20 league. The ECB has already roped in IPL teams like MI, DC and KRR.

UN Seeks Release Of Kashmiri Activist Khurram Parvez, Amendment In UAPA

UN Seeks Release Of Kashmiri Activist Khurram Parvez, Amendment In UAPA

Naseer A Ganai / The UN has sought probe into civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir’s Hyderpora and called on the security forces and armed groups to exercise restraint.

Advertisement