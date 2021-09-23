Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Umar Khalid's Bail Plea Hearing In Delhi Riots Case Adjourned Till October 9

A Delhi court on Thursday adjourned to October 9 the hearing on the bail plea of former JNU student leader Umar Khalid in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

Umar Khalid's Bail Plea Hearing In Delhi Riots Case Adjourned Till October 9
Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid | PTI/File Photo

Trending

Umar Khalid's Bail Plea Hearing In Delhi Riots Case Adjourned Till October 9
outlookindia.com
2021-09-23T12:18:41+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 23 Sep 2021, Updated: 23 Sep 2021 12:18 pm

The bail plea of UAPA accused former JNU student leader Umar Khalid was adjourned till October 9 by a Delhi court on Thursday. Khalid is accused of conspiracy in the 2020 Delhi riots case. 

Khaled's counsels were informed of the adjournment by court staff through video. The hearing was adjourned to next month as Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat is on leave.

Khalid along with several others has been booked under the anti-terror law in the case. They are accused of being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 violence, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

Related Stories

Delhi Court To Hear UAPA Accused Umar Khalid's Bail Plea On July 27

Umar Khalid’s Counsel Points Contradictions In Delhi Riots Case, Calls It ‘Cooked Up Theory’

Explain How Chargesheet Against Umar Khalid Was Leaked To Media: Court To Police

On September 6, Khalid had withdrawn his bail plea and filed a fresh one after the prosecution's objected to its maintainability. 

In a hearing on September 3, Khalid, through his lawyer, told the court that the charge sheet in the case has made hyperbolic allegations without any factual basis and reads like a script from a web series and news channels.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

The Delhi Police had earlier said that the bail plea has no merit and that it will demonstrate the prima facie case against him before the court by referring to the charge sheet filed in the case.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

West Bengal Man Arrested For Spreading Communal Hate On WhatsApp Ahead Of Bhawanipur By-polls

West Bengal Man Arrested For Spreading Communal Hate On WhatsApp Ahead Of Bhawanipur By-polls

Indian Fishermen Attacked By Sri Lankan Navy Near Tamil Nadu Coast: Officials

Jadavpur University To Vaccinate Students With Covid-19 Vaccines For Free

Bombay HC To Hear Anil Deshmukh’s Plea In Money Laundering Case Next Week

SC To Announce Its Decision On Pegasus Snooping Row Next Week

India, Japan Can’t Be Part Of AUKUS: US

Pestered Over Breastfeeding, Mother ‘Kills’ Her Baby In Chhattisgarh

5 Dead After Car Rams Into Parked Truck In Gujarat

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi Capitals Cruise Past Sunrisers Hyderabad To Stay Atop IPL 2021 Table

Delhi Capitals Cruise Past Sunrisers Hyderabad To Stay Atop IPL 2021 Table

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

Fire In Brazil's Cerrado

Fire In Brazil's Cerrado

More from India

UP Police Makes Third Arrest In Seer Narendra Giri's Death Case

UP Police Makes Third Arrest In Seer Narendra Giri's Death Case

Covishield Certificate Recognition: UK Says, Working On 'Phased Approach' With India

Covishield Certificate Recognition: UK Says, Working On 'Phased Approach' With India

India Logs 31,923 New Covid-19 Infections, Active Cases Lowest In 187 Days

India Logs 31,923 New Covid-19 Infections, Active Cases Lowest In 187 Days

Ease International Travel By Mutual Recognition Of Vaccine Certificates: PM Modi

Ease International Travel By Mutual Recognition Of Vaccine Certificates: PM Modi

Read More from Outlook

No 'JAIAUKUS'? US Won't Add India, Japan To New Australia-UK Security Alliance

No 'JAIAUKUS'? US Won't Add India, Japan To New Australia-UK Security Alliance

Outlook Web Desk / The trilateral security alliance—AUKUS among Australia, UK and US is seen as an effort to counter China in the Indo-Pacific.

SC To Announce Its Decision On Pegasus Snooping Row Next Week

SC To Announce Its Decision On Pegasus Snooping Row Next Week

Outlook Web Desk / The Supreme Court said the decision on the pleas into the Pegasus snooping row will be announced next week.

Iyer Respects DC's Decision To Retain Pant As Captain In IPL 2021

Iyer Respects DC's Decision To Retain Pant As Captain In IPL 2021

PTI / The 26-year-old returned to action post-injury layoff with a blistering unbeaten 47 in Delhi Capitals' eight-wicket win over SRH in Dubai.

Umar Khalid's Bail Plea Hearing In Delhi Riots Case Adjourned Till October 9

Umar Khalid's Bail Plea Hearing In Delhi Riots Case Adjourned Till October 9

Outlook Web Desk / A Delhi court on Thursday adjourned to October 9 the hearing on the bail plea of former JNU student leader Umar Khalid in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

Advertisement