UK Puts Covishield Back Under Approved List: What It Means For Indian Travelers

Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021
The updated advisory means that Indians fully vaccinated with Covishield will no longer be required to undergo compulsory 10-day self-isolation at home or declared location on entry to England.

UK travel update for Indians | PTI/File Photo

2021-09-22T15:02:41+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 22 Sep 2021, Updated: 22 Sep 2021 3:02 pm

A day after the Indian government warned of "reciprocal measures" against the UK in wake of its new travel restrictions for vaccinated Indians, the British government has added the India -made Covidshield back in the category of approved Covid-19 vaccines.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India was recently excluded from a list of eligible COVID-19 vaccines recognised under Britain's reviewed international travel norms, effective from October 4.  Following widespread condemnation and outrage against the move, which India termed "discriminatory", the UK government has reversed the update.

What are the new rules for travelling to UK?

The updated advisory means that Indians fully vaccinated with Covishield will no longer be required to undergo compulsory 10-day self-isolation at home or declared location on entry to England.

“Formulations of the 4 listed vaccines, such as AstraZeneca Covishield, AstraZeneca Vaxzevria and Moderna Takeda, qualify as approved vaccines,” reads the advisory from the UK’s Department for Transport (DfT) and Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

“You must have had a complete course of an approved vaccine at least 14 days before you arrive in England,” it adds.

The move will also mean that a pre-departure PCR test is no longer required as long as vaccinated travellers pre-book a day two test post-arrival in England and complete the compulsory passenger locator form in advance.

From October 4, the current traffic light system of red, amber and green countries based on levels of COVID-19 risk will be scrapped and replaced with one red list only.

However, until this latest update, Indians vaccinated with any vaccines in India – including Covishield – were not recognised as vaccinated under the UK’s eligibility criteria.

(With inputs from PTI)

