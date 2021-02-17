UGC Urges Varsities To ‘Encourage’ Students To Write ‘Cow Science Exam’

Vice chancellors of varsities across the country have been asked to “encourage” students to write an online examination to test their knowledge on 'gau vigyan' (cow science), officials said.

The 'Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prachar-Prasar Examination', for which there is no registration fee, will be held on February 25, and students from primary, secondary and senior-secondary schools as well as colleges can take the test being conducted by the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA), officials said.

“I write this letter to request you, to give wide publicity to this initiative (cow science exam) and encourage students to enrol or register themselves for this examination. This may also be brought to the notice of the colleges affiliated to your university," UGC secretary Rajnish Jain, said in his letter to vice-chancellors.

Besides, students anyone from the general public can also take the hour-long multiple choice question-based exam that will be held in 11 regional languages and English.

The RKA commission was constituted by the government for conservation, preservation, protection and development of cows.

The exam on February 25 aims to "infuse curiosity into all Indians about cows and make them aware of the unexplored potential and business opportunities a cow can offer, even after it stops giving milk", the RKA had announced through a notification issued on January 5.

The exam will be conducted in English, Hindi, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Punjabi, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu and Odia.

(With PTI inputs)

