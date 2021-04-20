April 20, 2021
Poshan
UGC-NET Postponed For Safety Of Students: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

The National Testing Agency said the revised dates of the exams will be announced 15 days prior to the exam.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 April 2021
PTI
Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Tuesday that the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) scheduled to be held from May 2 to 17 has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

According to an order by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the revised dates for the exam will be announced later, at least 15 days before the examination.

"Keeping in mind the safety and wellbeing of candidates and exam functionaries during COVID-19 outbreak, I have advised @DG_NTA to postpone the UGC-NET Dec 2020 cycle (May 2021) exams," Nishank tweeted.

"Looking at the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well being of the candidates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone the UGC-NET exam," the order by the NTA stated.

-With PTI inputs.

