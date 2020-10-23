October 23, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Uddhav Thackeray Announces Rs 10,000 Crore Aid To Maha Flood-Hit People

Uddhav Thackeray Announces Rs 10,000 Crore Aid To Maha Flood-Hit People

Yet to receive Rs 38,000 crore from Centre, says chief minister

PTI 23 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Uddhav Thackeray Announces Rs 10,000 Crore Aid To Maha Flood-Hit People
File photo of Uddhav Thackeray
Uddhav Thackeray Announces Rs 10,000 Crore Aid To Maha Flood-Hit People
outlookindia.com
2020-10-23T18:07:08+05:30

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced Rs 10,000 crore financial assistance to the flood-hit people in the state, including farmers.

Speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with the key leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on the issue, Thackeray said that the assistance will be provided by Diwali.

Thackeray also claimed that the Maharashtra government is yet to receive a total of around Rs 38,000 crore from the Centre.

"I don't like the word package, but we will give Rs 10,000 crore assistance...it will be used for different purposes," Thackeray said.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar also took part in the meeting held at the chief minister's official residence 'Varsha' here via video conferencing.

Heavy rain and floods last week claimed several lives in Pune, Aurangabad and Konkan divisions, which also left crops on lakhs of hectares damaged.

Osmanabad, Latur, Solpaur, Nanded and Pandharpur (in Solapur) were among the worst-affected places, where crops like soybean, cotton and sugarcane were damaged on a large scale.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Vaccine Politics Irresponsible And Scaremongering: RJD Leader Manoj K. Jha

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Uddhav Thackeray Ajit Pawar Mumbai Maharashtra Floods Rains Weather: Rains Agriculture: Farmers National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos