Two Persons Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Killing Farmer In UP

The court in Uttar Pradesh also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 for killing the 44-year-old farmer.

PTI 20 December 2020
Two persons have been sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court here for murdering a farmer in 2010.

Additional District and Session Court Judge Pawan Sharma on Saturday also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 each on Vikram Singh and Rajendra Singh for killing the 44-year-old farmer Babu, according to the district government counsel.

On November 12, 2010, Sunita, a resident of Pachnehi village, had filed a complaint that her husband Babu had gone with Vikram Singh to a bank to withdraw money but did not return home.

The farmer's body was later recovered from a pond.

