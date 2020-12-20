Two Persons Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Killing Farmer In UP

Two persons have been sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court here for murdering a farmer in 2010.
Additional District and Session Court Judge Pawan Sharma on Saturday also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 each on Vikram Singh and Rajendra Singh for killing the 44-year-old farmer Babu, according to the district government counsel.
On November 12, 2010, Sunita, a resident of Pachnehi village, had filed a complaint that her husband Babu had gone with Vikram Singh to a bank to withdraw money but did not return home.
The farmer's body was later recovered from a pond.
