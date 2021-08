Class 9 Boy Stabbed To Death By Minors In Chattisgarh School Over Love Affair

Two minors have been booked in Chandigarh on suspicions of allegedly killing a 15-year-old class 9 student inside a government school. The incident occurred in Raigarhc city's Rambhatha area on Tuesday afternoon where the teenager was stabbed to death following an argument regarding a suspected love affair.

The two accused boys, both aged 17, were detained on Tuesday night, a police official said on Wednesday. The deceased was in the school premises during the lunch break when the two accused reached there and got into an argument with him, the official said. Police suspect a love affair could be the reason behind it though they did not divulge any further details.

The case is being investigated by the City Kotwali police station limits.

Suddenly, one of the accused allegedly stabbed the boy in his abdomen with a knife, he said. Before escaping from the spot, the duo also brandished the knife at school staffers.

The victim was immediately rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

The deceased's sister, who also studies in the same school, informed police that the two accused had in the past also allegedly thrashed her brother in the school premises.

After the incident on Tuesday, Raigarh Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena immediately constituted four police teams to trace the absconding accused and they were held at night, the official said.

"The exact reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, but preliminary investigation suggests it could have been because of a love affair,” he said.

A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention).

They will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board later in the day, he added.



(With inputs from PTI)

