2 Unidentified Militants Killed In J-K’s Bandipora During Encounter With Security Forces

Officials confirmed death of two unidentified militants in an encounter in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Three soldiers were injured.

According to the official statement, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shokbaba forest in the Sumblar area of Bandipora in north Kashmir following leads about the presence of militants in the area.

The officials said that the militants fired upon the force first as they were conducting search operation in the area following which the forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter in which two militants were killed, they added.

Three soldiers were also injured in the gunfight, the officials said, adding they were taken to a medical facility for treatment.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras is being ascertained, the officials said.

The operation is in progress, the said.

(With PTI Inputs)

