January 18, 2021
Bizarre! Two Men Die By Suicide In Nagpur After Quarrelling With Their Wives

A 40-year-old man hanged himself, while another consumed poison after a brief quarrel with wife

Outlook Web Bureau 18 January 2021
Representational Image
Two men in Nagpur allegedly committed suicide after spats with wife, according to police reports on Sunday.

The first suicide took place in Deolapur station limits, where a 40-year-old man hanged himself after a quarrel with his wife. While the second suicide was in Kalmeshwar tehsil, where a 36-year-old man consumed poison after his wife left home with their children over his drinking habit. Police said both the men died on Saturday.

"In Deolapur, a 40-year-old man hanged himself after a quarrel with his wife, while in Kalmeshwar, a 36-year-old man consumed poison as his wife left home with their children due to his drinking habit," official said.

Accidental death cases have been registered and further probe was underway, the official added.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

