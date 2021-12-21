Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Two Hundred Omicron Cases Reported In India So Far, 5,326 New COVID-19 Cases

Two hundred cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 12 states and UTs in India so far out of which 77 patients have recovered or migrated, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. 

Two Hundred Omicron Cases Reported In India So Far, 5,326 New COVID-19 Cases

Trending

Two Hundred Omicron Cases Reported In India So Far, 5,326 New COVID-19 Cases
outlookindia.com
2021-12-21T11:58:07+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 11:58 am

Maharashtra and Delhi have recorded 54 cases of Omicron variant each, while Telangana registered 20 cases, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 18, Kerala 15 and Gujarat 14 cases.


The ministry data updated on Tuesday also stated that India recorded 5,326 new cases of coronavirus infections, the lowest in 581 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,47,52,164, while the active cases declined to 79,097, the lowest in 574 days .


The death toll climbed to 4,78,007 with 453 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. 

Related Stories

Omicron: 6 Airports Where Flyers From 'At Risk' Nations Would Need To Pre-Book RT-PCR Tests


The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 54 days now.


The active cases have declined to 79,097 comprising 0.23  per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020,the ministry said.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown


 A decline of 3,170 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of  24 hours.


The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.53 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for last 78 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.59  per cent. It has been below one per cent  for the last 37 days, according to the ministry.


The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to
3,41,95,060, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent. 


The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 138.35 crore. 


India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.


The 453 new fatalities include 419 from Kerala and 7 from West Bengal.


Of the 419 deaths, 14 were recorded over the last few days and 405 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, a Kerala state government release said on Monday.


A total of 4,78,007 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,41,353 from Maharashtra, 44,922 from Kerala, 38,290 from Karnataka, 36,686 from Tamil Nadu, 25,101 from Delhi, 22,915 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,676 from  West Bengal.


The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.


"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

-With PTI inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Amit Shah India New Delhi Mumbai Bengaluru Chennai National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

NEWSFLASH : PM Modi Criticizes Those Making Jokes On Cows, Buffaloes At Varanasi Rally

NEWSFLASH : PM Modi Criticizes Those Making Jokes On Cows, Buffaloes At Varanasi Rally

UN Experts Ask India Again To Release Kashmir's Human Rights Activist Khurram Parvez

[LIVE] Ludhiana District Court Blast: Two Killed, Several Injured

One Killed, Several Injured In Explosion In Ludhiana District Court Complex: Reports

Christmas Celebrations: When Irritants Become A Matter Of Joy In Mumbai's Bandra!

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute To Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh

Omicron Scare: PM Modi To Hold Review Meeting On Covid-19

Omicron Cases In India At 236, Active Covid-19 Cases At 78,291

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Advertisement

More from India

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Ayodhya Land Grabbing Case: UP Govt Orders Probe Against BJP Leader's Kin

Ayodhya Land Grabbing Case: UP Govt Orders Probe Against BJP Leader's Kin

Delhi Or Mumbai: Where Is Omicron Variant Of Covid-19 Spreading Faster?

Delhi Or Mumbai: Where Is Omicron Variant Of Covid-19 Spreading Faster?

Maharashtra Covid-19 Spike: Mumbai Records 490 New Cases In A Day

Maharashtra Covid-19 Spike: Mumbai Records 490 New Cases In A Day

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Outlook Web Desk / State governments have announced Covid-19 guidelines for travellers from ‘at risk’ countries in an attempt to curb the super spread of the Omicron variant.

[LIVE] Ludhiana District Court Blast: Two Killed, Several Injured

[LIVE] Ludhiana District Court Blast: Two Killed, Several Injured

Outlook Web Desk / There was a bomb blast in a washroom of the Ludhiana district court while the court was still functioning. Several people have been injured and two are dead.

BCCI Sets Dates For IPL 2021 Mega Auction - Report

BCCI Sets Dates For IPL 2021 Mega Auction - Report

Jayanta Oinam / With IPL becoming a team-team tournament from the 2022 edition, the mega auction will become even bigger.

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

Advertisement