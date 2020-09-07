Two Dead In Building Collapse In Tamil Nadu, Five Rescued

September 07, 2020
Corona
PTI 07 September 2020
Two persons, including a woman, were killed in a building that collapsed in the city due to heavy rains accompanied by strong winds while five others were rescued, police said on Monday.

The single-storey building on Chettiveedhi (Chetti Street) suddenly came down on Sunday night and eight persons, including two in the ground floor were trapped in the debris around 10.30 pm.

Police and Fire and Rescue personnel toiled hard to clear the debris and managed to pull out those who were trapped, while the district Collector K Rajamani and police Commissioner Sumit Saran monitored the rescue operations.

However, a woman and a male died under the impact of the collapse, police said.

The rescued include a six-year old child and search is on for another, they said.

The city experienced heavy rains accompanied with strong winds from evening till midnight.

×