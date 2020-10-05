October 05, 2020
Two CRPF Personnel Killed, Three Injured In Terrorist Attack In South Kashmir’s Pampore

Soon after the attack, a massive search operation has been launched by the security forces.

Naseer Ganai 05 October 2020
Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and three others wounded after militants attacked security forces.
Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and three others wounded after militants attacked security forces at Kandzal area of Pampore in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district this afternoon, a CRPF spokesman said.

( More details to follow) 

