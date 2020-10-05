Two CRPF Personnel Killed, Three Injured In Terrorist Attack In South Kashmir’s Pampore

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and three others wounded after militants attacked security forces at Kandzal area of Pampore in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district this afternoon, a CRPF spokesman said.

Soon after the attack, a massive search operation has been launched by the security forces.

( More details to follow)

