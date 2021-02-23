Two Couples Among Seven Held Over Sale Of Babies In Madhya Pradesh

In a shocking incident, a Madhya Pradesh police STF cracked cases, one of them dating to 2008, related to the alleged sale of two new-born babies. The police held seven people, including two married couples and a midwife.

According to Manish Khatri, Special Task Force (Indore unit) Superintendent, their action came following a tip-off received from an NGO working for the welfare of children.

He said the STF arrested the midwife, a local resident, and her two accomplices from the neighbouring Dewas district.

Besides, a couple each from Dewas and Ratlam was nabbed, the officer added.

The cases date back to 2008 and 2012.

The children, now aged 9 and 13 years, and living with the arrested couples, have been put in shelter homes, Khatri said.

DNA tests would be conducted to get to their biological parents, he added.

He said the two newborn boys were sold by a maternity home here.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine