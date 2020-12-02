December 02, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Two Adults Can live Together Without Family Interference: Allahabad HC

Two Adults Can live Together Without Family Interference: Allahabad HC

Court asks police to provide security to couple facing harassment from families

PTI 02 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Two Adults Can live Together Without Family Interference: Allahabad HC
Allahabad High Court
PTI photo
Two Adults Can live Together Without Family Interference: Allahabad HC
outlookindia.com
2020-12-02T20:27:19+05:30

Two adults in a live-in relationship have the right to cohabit peacefully, the Allahabad High Court has observed while directing the SSP Farrukhabad to provide security to a couple that live together and has been facing harassment by family members. 

"Hon'ble Apex Court in a long line of decisions has settled the law that where a boy and a girl are major and they are living with their free will, then nobody including their parents has authority to interfere with their living together," a bench comprising Justice Anjani Kumar Mishra and Justice Prakash Padia said in an order passed on Monday.

The bench was hearing a writ petition filed by Kamini Devi and Ajay Kumar of Farrukhabad.

The petitioners contended before the court that both of them are adults and in love with each other. They have been living together as a couple for the last six months but Kamini's parents were harassing them as they want her to marry another man.

The couple said they made a complaint to the SSP, Farrukhabad in this regard on March 17 but their application was still pending. 

The bench while allowing the petition observed, "We are of the view that the petitioners are at liberty to live together and no person shall be permitted to interfere in their peaceful living, as Right to Life is a fundamental right insured under Article 21 of the Constitution of India in which it is provided that no person shall be deprived of his right to life and personal liberty."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IITs Beat Pandemic Blues: Record Job Offers, High Salary Packages In Placement Drives

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Allahabad High Court National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos