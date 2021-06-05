Twitter Removes Verified Badge From Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu’s Personal Account

Also read Nigeria Bans Twitter After Site Deletes President’s Tweet

Twitter on Saturday removed the verified blue tick badge from Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu’s personal account. Naidu’s personal Twitter handle is-- @MVenkaiahNaidu.

While the account has about 1.3 million followers, Naidu was not actively using it.

His last tweet dates back to July 23, 2020.

Official communications from Naidu have been shared via the official account of the vice president of India, @VPSecratariat.

The reason behind Twitter’s sudden move is yet to be known as no statement has been issued by the microblogging site.

