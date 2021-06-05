June 05, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Twitter Removes Verified Badge From Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu’s Personal Account

Twitter Removes Verified Badge From Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu’s Personal Account

While the account has about 1.3 million followers, Naidu was not actively using it.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 June 2021, Last Updated at 9:52 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Twitter Removes Verified Badge From Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu’s Personal Account
Official communications from Naidu have been shared via the official account of the vice president of India, @VPSecratariat.
PTI
Twitter Removes Verified Badge From Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu’s Personal Account
outlookindia.com
2021-06-05T09:52:26+05:30
Also read

Twitter on Saturday removed the verified blue tick badge from Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu’s personal account. Naidu’s personal Twitter handle is-- @MVenkaiahNaidu.

While the account has about 1.3 million followers, Naidu was not actively using it.

His last tweet dates back to July 23, 2020.

Official communications from Naidu have been shared via the official account of the vice president of India, @VPSecratariat.

The reason behind Twitter’s sudden move is yet to be known as no statement has been issued by the microblogging site.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

7 Major Coronavirus Variants Of Concern Circulating In Varanasi: Study

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Venkaiah Naidu Twitter National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos