Turkish Embassy Seeks Negative RT-PCR Report From Indian Travellers

Turkish Embassy on Saturday said that a negative Covid-19 report from RT-PCR test conducted within 72 hours before arrival would now be mandatory for the Indian travellers visiting Turkey.

Passengers who have been in India in the 14 days prior to their travel to Turkey also fall under the ambit of the rule.

According to the embassy,the embassy said that the updated rule effective from September 4 will also consider passengers who certify that they have had at least two doses (single dose for Johnson & Johnson) of the vaccines approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization or Turkey, provided that at least 14 days have passed since the last dose, will be exempted from mandatory quarantine.

Passengers who cannot provide the above mentioned certificate will be quarantined in their residence or the address they will declare, the statement said.

On the 10th day of quarantine, they will be subjected to a PCR test and if the result is negative, the quarantine will be terminated, according to the revised rules.

If the PCR test result is positive, treatment will be conducted in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines of the country's Ministry of Health.

Quarantine period for those who do not have a PCR test on the 10th day will be extended to 14 days, the statement said.

The requirements are not applicable to transit and/or transfer passengers, the embassy said.

There will be no PCR requirement and quarantine for the crew, it said.

Passengers under the age of 12 will be exempted from PCR test and vaccination certificate applications on entry, the statement said.

(With PTI Inputs)

