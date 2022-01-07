Advertisement
Friday, Jan 07, 2022
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb Performs Yagna For PM Modi's Good Health

The ruling BJP in Tripura held torch rallies in all eight districts and 23 sub-divisions of the state to protest over the stopping of PM's convoy in Punjab

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb Performs Yagna For PM Modi's Good Health
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb Performs Yagna For PM Modi's Good Health | PTI

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb Performs Yagna For PM Modi's Good Health
2022-01-07T18:09:56+05:30
Published: 07 Jan 2022, Updated: 07 Jan 2022 6:09 pm

Praying for  the long life and good health of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb performed 'Maha Mrityunjay Yagna' at the Kasbeswari Kali temple in Kamalasagar in Sipahijala district.

Deb, who had on Thursday offered puja at Meher Kalibari in Agartala, announced that religious rituals would continue till January 11 in the state for the protection of the prime minister.

"I performed Maha Mrityunjay Yagna, and chanted Maha Mrityunjay Mantra at Kasbeswari Kali temple. I prayed for the long life and good health of PM Modi. The genuine love of crores of Indians will help in keeping up the momentum for him," Deb wrote on Facebook.

He also took part in the 'Maha Mrityunjay Yagna' at Udaipur Shib Bari where he prayed for the good health and prosperity of Modi.

Education Minister Ratanlal Nath also performed puja at the Mahadev-Kali temple in Tulabagan Choumuni in his Mohanpur constituency in the West Tripura district.

( With PTI Inputs)

Biplab Kumar Deb Narendra Modi Tripura Punjab PM Modi Security Lapse
