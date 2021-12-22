Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Trinamool's Entry Enlivens Goa Politics Ahead Of Assembly Polls

The entry of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in Goa ahead of the ensuing Assembly elections jazzed up the colourful politics of the coastal state during the year.

Trinamool's Entry Enlivens Goa Politics Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Trending

Trinamool's Entry Enlivens Goa Politics Ahead Of Assembly Polls
outlookindia.com
2021-12-22T11:05:19+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 11:05 am

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also vying to dethrone ruling BJP in the state and has embarked on a campaign to repeat its performance in Delhi Assembly elections.

Elections to the 40-member Goa Assembly are due in two months. Recent visits by Banerjee, Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi heated up things in the otherwise “susegad” (derived from Portuguese word sossegado, meaning quiet) atmosphere in the small state.

The fag end of the year witnessed a series of resignations by MLAs switching political affiliations ahead of the Assembly elections. The strength of the Assembly was reduced to 34 as six MLAs quit recently.

Related Stories

Explainer | Will Aadhaar-Voter ID Link Lead To Privacy Breach And Mass Disenfranchisement?

Congress MLAs Luizinho Faleiro and Aleixo Lourenco joined Trinamool, while Ravi Naik joined BJP. The ruling party lost MLA Alina Saldanha to AAP and another BJP MLA Carlose Almeida also quit on December 21. Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte joined BJP.

After emerging as the single largest party in 2017 Assembly polls by winning 17 seats, the decline of the Congress, which now has just two MLAs, has baffled political observers.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Besides BJP, Congress, TMC and AAP, Goa Forward Party, Nationalist Congress Party, and Goa Su-Raj Party are also in the fray for the February polls.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda also visited the poll-bound state.

As many as 188 people died at the Goa Medical College and Hospital between May 9 and 14 amid interruptions in oxygen supply. The state has since ramped up oxygen capacity in various hospitals.

On a positive note, Goa became the first state to cover all eligible population with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

A semblance of normalcy on coronavirus front saw the resumption of tourist season. Chartered flights began arriving to the beach destination ahead of the New Year celebrations.

The state education department also gave its nod to resume schools in a phased manner. Classes for eighth to 11th standard have resumed in the state.

While the BJP-led government earned credit for bringing the coastal state’s economy back on track, it also faced criticism for alleged scams. The government put on hold recruitment in the Public Works Department after ruling and opposition MLAs alleged massive corruption.

BJP minister Milind Naik resigned from the state cabinet after Congress claimed he sexually exploited a woman.

There were protests after the state government approved three infrastructure projects cutting through Western Ghats amid concerns over loss of biodiversity. The opposition accused Chief Minister Pramod Sawant of backing these projects at the cost of environment.

The projects, which will cut through Mollem National Park and the adjoining Bhagwan Mahaveer Wildlife Sanctuary, include the expansion of a national highway from the capital Panaji to Belgaum in neighbouring Karnataka, the doubling of a railway track that will run through Goa’s Mollem forest and Karnataka’s Kali tiger reserve, and building a power transmission line through the forest.

Modi was in Goa on the state’s 60th Liberation Day, celebrated to mark the success of 'Operation Vijay' of the Indian military which freed Goa from Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961. While the day is always celebrated with much enthusiasm, this year’s celebrations had an added dimension with Assembly elections a couple of months away.

-With PTI inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Mamata Banerjee Arvind Kejriwal Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Goa National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Omicron Cases In India Reach 213, Covid-19 Active Cases At 78,190

Omicron Cases In India Reach 213, Covid-19 Active Cases At 78,190

West Bengal: BSF Foils Narcotics Smuggling Bid Along IB, Kills Intruder From Bangladesh

MP Villagers Accord Grand Welcome To Soldier Daughter Of Farm Laborer

UP Govt Brought Transparency In Exams, Curbed Cheating Mafia: Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma

Parliament Adjourned Sine Die Ahead Of Original Schedule

Kashmir's Temperatures Remain Below Freezing Point; Snowfall, Rain Likely From Sunday

Kashmir's Temperatures Remain Below Freezing Point; Snowfall, Rain Likely From Sunday

From 17 Seats To Mere 2, Congress Faces Desertion Blues In Goa

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

Birds Of A Feather

Birds Of A Feather

Artists Who Cancelled Their Concerts Because Of Omicron

Artists Who Cancelled Their Concerts Because Of Omicron

Advertisement

More from India

National Mathematics Day 2021: Who Is Srinivasa Ramanujan?

National Mathematics Day 2021: Who Is Srinivasa Ramanujan?

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say Omicron May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say Omicron May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Special Project For Development Of Border Areas On Anvil: Khandu

Special Project For Development Of Border Areas On Anvil: Khandu

Gurugram Health Department Claims Milestone 100% Covid-19 Vaccination

Gurugram Health Department Claims Milestone 100% Covid-19 Vaccination

Read More from Outlook

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Since the Omicron variant of Coronavirus is spreading much faster and is not impacting the patients much, doctors believe that this might act as a natural vaccine against Covid-19.

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

ACT 2021: India Face Pakistan For Bronze Medal In Dhaka

ACT 2021: India Face Pakistan For Bronze Medal In Dhaka

Soumitra Bose / India and Pakistan were the joint defending champions of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey for men but they lost in the semis on Tuesday.

Omicron: Government Cautions States To Take Action | 5 Points

Omicron: Government Cautions States To Take Action | 5 Points

Outlook Web Desk / Is the third wave coming? In a recent Covid-19 advisory by the health ministry, states were asked to prepare themselves with a list of measures provided as Covid-19 Omicron cases spike.

Advertisement