Trinamool Will Win All 42 Seats In Bengal, BJP Get Zero: Mamata

Mamata Banerjee, addressing a poll rally in Andul in Howrah, said the BJP will get zero seats in Bengal this time, down from two seats it got in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 May 2019
Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee at a rally
Twitter/@AITCofficial
Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday claimed her party will win all the 42  Lok Sabha seats in the state and the BJP will draw a blank.

“I am sure that BJP will not come to power in the country and in West Bengal it will draw a blank this time, down from two seats it got in the last LS polls", Banerjee told a public rally at Andul in Howrah district in support of  TMC candidate footballer-turned-politician Prasun Banerjee.

Referring to BJP president Amit Shah's statement at a rally at Kalyani in the state earlier in the day, Banerjee without naming him, said "a person has come and said the National Register of Citizens will be implemented in the state when his party comes to power. Let them (BJP) come to power first and then we will show how they dare  do it", she said.

Shah had said that NRC would be implemented in Bengal to weed out infiltrators.

Banerjee said that election to 300 L S seats is already over and BJP is staring at defeat in the states of Rajasthan, UP, Bihar, Punjab, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

"Now the BJP has turned its eyes on West Bengal. Is it so easy for a party like BJP, whose workers' minds are infertile like a desert to make inroads in Bengal?" the TMC supremo lashed out.

"BJP is not putting its ears to the ground and feeling the pulse of the people. Twelve thousand farmers have committed suicide and three lakh jobs have been done away with," she said.

She also accused the BJP of photoshopping the headline of a Bengali newspaper article to portray her as a Hindu hater.

 

Referring to the Ram Temple issue, she said BJP is in the habit of raising it during elections. "In the last five years has the party been able to build even a miniature Ram Temple?" she asked.

"Now Narendra Modi is coming to Bengal often and asking for votes. Modi does not know anything about the state," she said.

 

Referring to demonetisation, which she and her party have often opposed, Banerjee said the Modi government had announced it apparently to stop terrorism.

"A day will come when they (BJP) will close down banks saying that there is no money", she said.

Referring to the Naxal attack at Gadchiroli in Maharashtra which claimed the lives of 15 policeman, Banerjee said "We have restored peace in Junglemahal area (comprising the erstwhile Maoist affected forested areas of Purulia, Bankura and West Midnapore districts). We have established peace there".

"Let BJP do the same in states like Jharkhand and Maharashtra in dealing with the Naxalites and restore peace," she added.

(With PTI inputs)

