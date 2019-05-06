﻿
Addressing a political rally in Tamluk, West Bengal, he alleged that Banerjee is “least bothered about the people of Bengal”.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 May 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Tamluk, West Bengal
A political blame game continued over Cyclone Fani with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday saying he had tried to speak to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee twice, but she did not respond.

 Addressing a political rally in Tamluk, West Bengal, he alleged that Banerjee is “least bothered about the people of Bengal”.

Last week, Cyclone Fani battered coastal Odisha and swept by West Bengal coastal areas.

With the Trinamool Congress ranged against the BJP, the two sides have been sharply attacking each other.

The controversy emerged over reports alleging that PM Modi had called up Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to discuss the cyclone situation, but not called up Mamata Banerjee.

Later, the PMO clarified that the Trinamool chief had not received the Prime Minister’s calls, though he had called her up twice. Banerjee had been out campaigning, and she had not called back.

 The PMO said that they twice tried to connect the Prime Minister to Banerjee on phone.

The first time, the staff were told that the Chief Minister is on tour, and the call will be returned.

On the second occasion too, the PMO staff were told by the Chief Minister's office that the call will be returned.

 

On Monday, the Prime Minister said that the West Bengal state government had also refused to allow a meeting between its officials and him.

or just type initial letters