October 15, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  India Wishes Her Beloved President Abdul Kalam On His 89th Birth Anniversary

India Wishes Her Beloved President Abdul Kalam On His 89th Birth Anniversary

Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, the 11th President of India was born today in 1931. Popularly known as India’s Missile Man, Kalam's birth anniversary is also commemorated as World Students Day.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
India Wishes Her Beloved President Abdul Kalam On His 89th Birth Anniversary
Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam
India Wishes Her Beloved President Abdul Kalam On His 89th Birth Anniversary
outlookindia.com
2020-10-15T10:32:23+05:30

Humble, ever-smiling, and one of India’s most loved presidents, APJ Abdul Kalam was born on this day in 1931 in Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram. Popularly known as India’s missile man, Kalam served as the 11th President of India. Kalam worked with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as a scientist and an administrator before becoming President of the country.

Kalam’s birth anniversary is celebrated as World Students Day, with this year’s theme being, “Learning for People, Planet and Prosperity”.

Tributes have been pouring in from various political leaders, celebrities and public figures on Kalam’s 89th birth anniversary.

Praising the former president, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India can never forget his indelible contribution towards national development.

“Tributes to Dr. Kalam on his Jayanti. India can never forget his indelible contribution towards national development, be it as a scientist and as the President of India. His life journey gives strength to millions,” Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah remembered Kalam as a visionary leader and architect of India's space and missile programmes.

“Remembering Bharat Ratna Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his jayanti. A visionary leader and architect of India's space & missile programmes, who always wanted to build a strong and self-reliant India. His immortal legacy in the field of science and education is an epitome of inspiration,” Shah tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Kalam dedicated his entire life to building India’s future.

“Remembering former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his jayanti. Committed to realising the dream of New and Strong India, Kalam Sahab dedicated his whole life for building India’s future. He will continue to inspire our coming generations. Tributes to him on his Jayanti,” Singh tweeted.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu praised the Missile Man as the epitome of simplicity and knowledge.

“Dream, Dream, Dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action. - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. I pay my humble tributes to the 'People's President', Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary today. He was an epitome of simplicity & knowledge. #DrAPJAbdulKalam,” The Vice President’s Secretariat tweeted.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut praised the late president as a true Indian.

“We must ask ourselves how are we adding to the integrity and growth of this land this nation which is feeding us unfortunately these days it’s just other way around,Dr Kalam was a true Indian a great son of Bharat Mata, he extracted little n gave back in abundance #apjabdulkalam,” Ranaut tweeted.

Congress leader Revanth Reddy praised Kalam as an inspiration to one and all.  "My salute to #MissileManofIndia and people’s president #Abdulkalam on his birth anniversary. An inspiration to one and all. @RahulGandhi @INCIndia @manickamtagore @INCTelangana @IYCTelangana @IYC @TSNSUI,” Reddy tweeted.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

31 People Dead In Rain-Related Incidents In Telangana, AP, Maharashtra

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Narendra Modi Rajnath Singh Venkaiah Naidu Amit Shah National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos