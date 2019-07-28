Transfer Of Subhash Chandra Garg Is Not Enough For Errors In Budget: Sitaram Yechury

﻿
Subhash Chandra Garg, who was Finance Secretary, was shifted to the Power Ministry on July 24 as part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle by the government.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 July 2019
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-07-28T11:03:09+0530

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday said the transfer of the finance secretary over "gaffes", "errors" and "fudging" in the Union Budget was not enough.

Subhash Chandra Garg, who was Finance Secretary, was shifted to the Power Ministry on July 24 as part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle by the government.

Garg was appointed as power secretary after which he applied for voluntary retirement.

"For gaffes and serious errors in this Budget, full of omissions and fudging, the transfer of the Finance Secretary is not enough.

"There is no real data, and instead of glaring omissions of at least Rs 1.7 lakh crore in the accounting. The truth of the mismanagement by the Centre is being experienced by ordinary people as their livelihoods are hit," Yechury tweeted.

Garg on Friday asserted there was no connection between his transfer from the high profile finance ministry and his decision to take voluntary retirement, saying he had already discussed the retirement matter with the Prime Minister's Office on July 18.

(PTI)

