January 26, 2021
Corona
Republic Day Tractor Rally: Farmer Dies After Tractor Overturns At ITO

Republic Day Tractor Rally: Farmer Dies After Tractor Overturns At ITO

Protesting farmers clashed with police at several places in the national capital and entered the iconic Red Fort and ITO in the heart of the city on Tuesday

Outlook Web Bureau 26 January 2021
Republic Day Tractor Rally: Farmer Dies After Tractor Overturns At ITO
Farmer's Death
Twitter: Waqar H Bhatti
outlookindia.com
2021-01-26T17:37:47+05:30
During the farmers' tractor rally in the national capital region on Tuesday, a protesting farmer died after his tractor overturned at Central Delhi's ITO, said police. Even though details about the deceased are yet to be gathered by the police, the farmer died as he was driving his tractor and came under its wheel. 

The man died as his tractor overturned at ITO where many farmers participating in the parade had reached from the Ghazipur border after taking a detour off the pre-agreed route for the march, a senior police officer said.

The farmers draped the body in the tricolour and kept it at the ITO crossing, not allowing the police to send it for post-mortem.

The farmers also lashed out at the media persons covering the incident.

Protesting farmers clashed with police at several places in the national capital and entered the iconic Red Fort and ITO in the heart of the city on Tuesday after hundreds of them deviated from pre-decided routes, prompting security personnel to resort to lathi-charge and tear gas.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at ITO, where hundreds of protesters could be seen chasing police personnel with sticks and ramming their tractors into the buses parked by police.

 (With PTI Inputs)

