Republic Day Violence: Delhi Police Arrests More Than 80 Persons, Registers 38 Cases

The Delhi Police has arrested 84 people and registered 38 cases far in connection with the violence erupted during a tractor parade by protesting farmers on Republic Day, officials stated on Saturday.

The tractor rally organised by farmers protesting against the three contentious agriculture laws took a violent turn, leading to chaotic scenes on the streets of Delhi on Republic Day.

Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the parade. Many of them, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument.

They also hoisted flags on the domes and placed a flagstaff at the ramparts of the national monument, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day.

Police had asked nine farmer leaders to join the investigation in the case on Friday, but no one turned up.

With PTI inputs

