Top UN Body 'Not Waiting With Garlands' To Support Us On J&K: Pak Foreign Minister

Qureshi's comment came a day after Russia became the first P-5 member to support India over the abrogation of Article 370.

ANI 13 August 2019
In this file photo, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addresses a news conference in Islamabad, Pakistan.
outlookindia.com
2019-08-13T09:25:09+0530

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has asked Pakistanis to not live in a "fool's paradise" by expecting United Nations Security Council to "wait with garlands" to support Islamabad's contentions regarding India's decision to abrogate Kashmir's special status.

"Giving vent to emotions is easy and raising objections is much easier. However, it is difficult to understand the issue and move forward. They are not waiting for you with garlands in their hands. Any members out of the P-5 nations can be a hurdle... Do not live in the fool paradise," said Qureshi during a press conference aired on PTV on Sunday.

Qureshi's comment came a day after Russia became the first P-5 member to support India over the abrogation of Article 370. It said India's actions were under the constitutional framework.

The United States has kept its response neutral and not taken sides.

However, China has expressed its concerns over the current developments in Jammu and Kashmir.

After his trip to China, last week, Qureshi said Beijing will lend its support to Islamabad in UNSC over Kashmir.

India, on the other hand, has made it clear that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and is an internal matter.

Pakistan has initiated a series of decisions, including downgrading bilateral relations with India and suspending bilateral trade, halting Samjhauta and Thar Express trains from its side and banning Indian movies from Pakistani cinemas.

 

