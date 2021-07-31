Top JeM Terrorist Involved In Pulwama Attack Killed In Encounter In Kashmir

A top Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

According to reports, Abu Saifullah, who was also known as Adnan, Ismail and Lamboo, was involved in a series of terror attacks, including the Pulwama attack of February 14, 2019, along with others. He was also very close to JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said, "Topmost Pakistani terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lamboo, killed in today's encounter."

The IGP said Mohammad Ismal Alvi alias Lamboo alias Adnan was from the family of JeM chief Masood Azhar.



"He was involved in conspiracy and planning of Lethpora Pulwama attack and figured in a charge sheet produced by the National Investigation Agency (NIA)," Kumar said.

Suicide bomber Adil Dar blew an explosive-laden vehicle in a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy on February 14, 2019, on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway at Lethpora in Pulwama district in south Kashmir, killing 40 CRPF personnel and injuring several others.

The officials said that another militant was also killed in the exchange of firing. Identification of the second terrorist being ascertained.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the forest area of Namibian and Marsar and the general area of Dachigam this morning, following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

The IGP also congratulated the army and police for the success.

(PTI inputs)

