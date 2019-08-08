'Article 370 Deprived Women Of Their Rights...' Top Quotes From PM Modi's Address To Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the nation in a special broadcast, explaining the central government's move to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcation of the Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.
Here are the top eight quotes of the Prime Minister's speech:
- The dream of theVallabhbhai Patel, Shyam Prasad Mukherjee, Atal Bihar Vajpayee and the entire nation has been fulfilled. A new era has begun in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
- Article 370 was used as a tool by Pakistan to terrorise Kashmiris. Nearly 42,000 people died over the last three decades. Earlier, laws made by the Parliament didn't benefit the people of Kashmir. Now, all laws made by the Parliament will be applicable in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
- Due to Article 370, the women of the J&K were deprived of their rights. Now they will enjoy the same rights as those of men.
- There will be no change in the way people elected their representatives. Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held soon and the people will get to chose their own MLAs and Chief Minister.
- Jammu and Kashmir does not have to remain a union territory always. After the situation will improve, it will again be a state.
- Assembly elections to elect a new government in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in a transparent manner, like the panchayat polls last year.
- When the situation is normal, people from the world over will come to shoot movies in Kashmir, like they used to come in past. The region has the potential to become the world's biggest tourism destination.
- Private firms will be encouraged to generate employment opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir. Latest technology will make inroads in J&K to provide new opportunities to the youth.