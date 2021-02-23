February 23, 2021
Corona
Toolkit Case: Climate Activist Disha Ravi Granted Bail

Delhi Police have accused climate activist Disha Ravi of creating a toolkit on the farmers’ protests with an intention to ‘tarnish India’s image’

Outlook Web Bureau 23 February 2021
Environment activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested by the Delhi Police on February 13 from Bangalore and subsequently remanded in police custody by a Delhi Court, was, on Tuesday, granted bail.

The Patiala House court granted bail to Ravi on the condition that she furnish two sureties of Rs. 1 lakh each.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana, who granted relief to Ravi, noted that the accused had “absolutely no criminal antecedents.”

“Considering the scanty and sketchy evidence, I do not find any palpable reason to breach the rule of bail for a 22-year-old girl who have absolutely no criminal antecedent,” the judge said.

Ravi had been arrested by the Delhi Police on the charge of preparing the "toolkit" tweeted by teenage celebrity and climate change activist Greta Thunberg in support of farmers agitating against three contentious farm laws enacted by Parliament during its winter session.

A toolkit is a document created to explain any issue. It also provides information on what one needs to do to address the issue.

The police have claimed that Ravi, along with her accomplices, prepared the toolkit which was "seditious" in nature as it allegedly rooted for creation of a separate Khalistani state independent of India, and that she got Thunberg to tweet the toolkit soliciting wider global support for the cause.

Ravi has denied the charges levelled by the police and maintained that she merely wanted to express solidarity with the protesting farmers. She has denied preparing the toolkit but reportedly agreed to making "two edits" to it.

