Toll-Free Movement Till Demands Met: Haryana Farmers

Farmer Unions in Haryana, on Sunday, announced that they will continue to let vehicles pass on highways without paying toll fee. The farmers said that the toll-free movement of vehicles will continue until the centre agrees to their demands.

Earlier, the agitating farmers had said that the toll-free movement will continue for three days from December 25 to December 27. However, in a meeting held on Saturday, the farmers decided to let commuters have a toll-free commute until their demands are accepted.

The farmers said that all toll plazas in the state of Haryana will remain open.

