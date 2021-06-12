To Tackle Third Covid Wave, Delhi Govt Installing 22 Oxygen Plants In City: CM Kejriwal

Also read With 84K New Covid Infections, India Logs Lowest Daily Rise In 70 Days

Raising concerns about a third Covid wave, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the national capital should be prepared to unitedly fight the virus.

“There are indications from the UK of a third wave hitting India as cases are rising there. To prepare for such an eventuality, the Delhi government is undertaking preparations on a war-footing,” Kejriwal said, earlier today.

To strengthen preparations to fight Covid, Kejriwal announced that his government was installing 22 oxygen plants at nine hospitals across the national capital.

These developments come in the backdrop of India reporting a steady decline in the number of daily Covid infections. The country on Friday logged 84,332 new coronavirus infections, its lowest daily rise in 70 days. India also reported 4,002 Covid fatalities on Friday.

With the latest addition, the national covid caseload surged to 2,93,59,155 and the death toll rose to 3,67,081.

(With PTI inputs)

