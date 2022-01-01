Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 01, 2022
TN CM Seeks People's Cooperation To Contain Omicron, To Roll-out Vaccine For 15 - 18 Yr Soon

His first task as the CM was to contain the second wave and his ministerial colleagues, officials and staff of various departments including health and family welfare and civic bodies and police stood by him in his efforts.

M. K. Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. | PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar

2022-01-01T19:57:27+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 01 Jan 2022, Updated: 01 Jan 2022 7:57 pm

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday sought people’s cooperation to entirely eliminate the pandemic and informed that his government will soon roll-out a COVID-19 vaccination drive targeting the 15 - 18 years age group.

Utilising the New Year’s day to make a fervent appeal to the people of the state to resort to COVID appropriate behaviour and strictly adhere to the government instructions besides follow SOPs on preventing Coronavirus and its variants, the Chief Minister said his government’s efforts were all oriented towards ensuring a safe and healthy life for the people. 

“It is the expectation of all of us that this year 2022 be very good and in order to be good we should not forget past lessons,” Stalin said in a video message to the people. “We have recovered from the first and second wave of Coronavirus infection and in fact I took up the reins as Chief Minister and also the responsibility for your well-being when the pandemic was at its peak during the second wave,” the Chief Minister said.

His first task as the CM was to contain the second wave and his ministerial colleagues, officials and staff of various departments including health and family welfare and civic bodies and police stood by him in his efforts. “My government was able to contain the pandemic in a short span of time and cooperation from the public was a major factor,” Stalin said in the message.

People’s belief in science and their enthusiasm in getting vaccinated against COVID-19 led to massive awareness causing the number of those getting inoculated to swell. “This helped to contain Coronavirus and its fatalities to a great extent. I look forward to the same cooperation from you this New Year in combating the Coronavirus and its variants including the fast spreading Omicron,” he urged.

Pointing out that the present situation required more precaution, Stalin said while his government is taking all necessary steps including ramping up testing to contain Omicron besides ensuring hassle-free availability of oxygen, beds and medicines, the people should follow COVID appropriate behaviour. 

“We need your cooperation. Avoid crowding, wear face masks, sanitise your hands frequently, maintain social distancing and strictly follow government instructions on preventing the spread of COVID-19,” he appealed. Also, he urged those who have not been vaccinated to avail the shots. “I earnestly request you not only as Chief Minister but also as your dear brother, as one of you, to strictly follow the guidelines laid down by the government. I wish you all a Happy New Year once again and wish you all a safe and prosperous New Year,” the Chief Minister said. 

-With PTI Inputs

