December 08, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  TMC Worker Shot Dead By Unidentified Gunmen In Bengal

TMC Worker Shot Dead By Unidentified Gunmen In Bengal

A 40-year-old TMC worker was fired at Gayeshpur in Nadia district

PTI 08 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
TMC Worker Shot Dead By Unidentified Gunmen In Bengal
Representational Image
TMC Worker Shot Dead By Unidentified Gunmen In Bengal
outlookindia.com
2020-12-08T19:02:24+05:30

Unidentified gunmen shot dead a Trinamool Congress worker at Gayeshpur in Nadia district, police said on Tuesday.

Bappa Sarkar was fired upon in a field at Sukanta Nagar locality of Gayeshpur on Monday night. Local people took him to a hospital where he was declared "brought dead", a police officer said.

It was not clear why the 40-year-old man, who owns a tea stall, had gone to the field.

Sarkar's son Visal said, "My father was a TMC worker. We do not know who killed him."

TMC leader and Chairman of Gayeshpur Municipality, Maran Kumar De, said, "I have told the police to arrest the culprits."

Investigations into the case are on, the police officer said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

'Bharat Bandh': Delhi Police Asks People To Avoid Specific Routes

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI West Bengal National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos