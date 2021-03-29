March 29, 2021
Poshan
Watch: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan Loses Temper, Abandons Roadshow Midway

Nusrat Jahan stroked a massive controversy as she left a roadshow midway, saying that she does not take part in any rally that lasts over an hour, even if it is in support of the CM

Outlook Web Bureau 29 March 2021
Screen Grab
Twitter
outlookindia.com
2021-03-29T21:17:16+05:30

Actor and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan lost her cool and abandoned a roadshow midway in the North 24 Parganas district and stroke a controversy. Jahaan contended that she does not take part in any rally that lasts for more than an hour, even if it is in support of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. 

Jahaan suddenly refused to take part in the roadshow and avoided the party workers' fervent requests to stay back till the time the event ends. The TMC MP was also recently campaigning for the other party candidate Narayan Goswami at Guma in Ashoknagar segment.

"I am participating in the roadshow for more than an hour, (which) I don't do even for the chief minister; Are you joking?" the Basirhat MP could be heard telling TMC supporters.

Goswami later said that Jahan had suffered a sprain due to which she could not continue to be a part of the roadshow.

Looking to seize the initiative, the Opposition BJP posted a video of the episode on Twitter with the hashtag '#MamataLosingNandigram'.

Banerjee is locked in a fierce contest with her protege-turned-adversary and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district, which will go to polls in the second phase on April 1.

(With PTI Inputs) 

