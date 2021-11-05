Advertisement
Friday, Nov 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

TMC Leader Subrata Mukherjee Dies At 75

The senior TMC leader Subrata Mukherjee was being treated for cardiac ailments. His death was announced by TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

TMC Leader Subrata Mukherjee Dies At 75
Deceased TMC leader Subrata Mukherjee.(Image: Twitter)

Trending

TMC Leader Subrata Mukherjee Dies At 75
outlookindia.com
2021-11-05T08:19:38+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 05 Nov 2021, Updated: 05 Nov 2021 8:19 am

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Subrata Mukherjee died in Kolkata.

The TMC leader’s death was announced by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The deceased TMC leader was being treated for cardiac ailments at a state-run hospital in Kolkata.

Mukherjee, who was the state panchayat minister, was 75. He is survived by his wife.

Mukherjee was also in charge of three other departments.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

The veteran politician who underwent angioplasty early this week, died at 9.22 PM after suffering a massive cardiac arrest, state minister Firhad Hakim said.

The chief minister who was performing Kali Puja at her Kalighat residence, visited the SSKM Hospital and announced that he is no more.

"I still can't believe he is no longer with us. He was such a dedicated party leader. It is a personal loss for me," she said.

His body will be taken to Rabindra Sadan, a government-owned auditorium, on Friday for the people to pay their last respect. From there, it will be taken to his Ballygunge home and then to his ancestral home, Banerjee added.

Sources in the hospital said the minister had a 'stent thrombosis', one of the fatal complications of percutaneous coronary intervention.

Mukherjee, who was hospitalised on October 24 following breathing problems, underwent angioplasty when two stents were inserted inside his blocked arteries on November 1, the sources said.

He had been suffering from high blood sugar, CoPD and other age-related ailments.

The former Kolkata mayor was hospitalised with similar ailments in May, after he was arrested and sent to jail in connection with the Narada sting tape case. He was out on bail.

Mukherjee was an up and coming Congress leader of West Bengal during the time of Indira Gandhi's second term of prime ministership in the 1970s. He had formed a trident with other two Congress leaders - Somen Mitra and Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi.

Mukherjee and Mitra joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party in 2010 and 2008 respectively. While Mitra returned to his old party in 2014, Mukherjee remained in the TMC. Dasmunsi and Mitra died in 2017 and 2020 respectively.

"I have faced many disasters in my life but this is a very big blow. I do not think there will be another man like Subrata da who was such a nice and hard-working person. The party and his constituency (Ballygunge) were his soul. I will not be able to see Subrata da's body.

"This evening the principal of the hospital told me that Subrata da is fine and he will be going back home tomorrow. Doctors tried their best," Banerjee said.

West Bengal Pradesh Congress president Adhir Chowdhury also condoled his death.

"This is a big loss for West Bengal. It feels like I have lost my elder brother. A few days back, I went to see him in the hospital and spoke to him. It's a big loss for Indian politics," he said.

The BJP's West Bengal president, Dr Sukanta Majumdar described Mukherjee's death as the end of a great era of Bengal politics.

"It's definitely very sad. He was the youngest Cabinet minister in the Siddhartha Shankar Ray government. From then till today, he was a popular politician. May his soul rest in peace."

Senior CPI(M) leader and former Kolkata mayor Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya said, "He is a politician of the bygone era. He has always been a smiling personality and an intelligent politician. We may have certain differences of opinion but I consider him as one of the best politicians of Benal I have ever seen."

Mukherjee was also the chief of a club that organises one of the most popular Durga Pujas of the city.(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Mamata Banerjee Subrata Mukherjee Kolkata Trinamool Congress (TMC) West Bengal West Bengal CM National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

All You Need To Know About Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath Visit

All You Need To Know About Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath Visit

Diwali: Delhi Gasps For Breath As Air Quality Inches ‘Severe’ With Firecracker Bursting

PM Narendra Modi To Visit Kedarnath Today

Diwali: Indian Army Exchanges Sweets With Pakistan To Mark Festive Spirit Amid Spate Of Killings In J&K

One Month Later: A Nihang Sikh And A Journalist Discuss The Lynching At Singhu Border

After Centre’s Excise Duty Cut, Karnataka Announces Reduction In Fuel Prices

Cut On Petrol, Diesel Excise Duties 'By Product’ Of Bypoll Results: P Chidambaram

Firecracker Ban: States In Which You Can Burst 'Green' Crackers Tonight On Diwali

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

Advertisement

More from India

Diwali: BSF Jawans Share Sweets, Gifts With Soldiers From Pakistan And Bangladesh

Diwali: BSF Jawans Share Sweets, Gifts With Soldiers From Pakistan And Bangladesh

Covaxin Gets WHO Nod For Emergency Use: What That Means For Indian Travelers

Covaxin Gets WHO Nod For Emergency Use: What That Means For Indian Travelers

Diwali: UP Man Killed After Two Groups Clash Over Bursting Firecrackers

Diwali: UP Man Killed After Two Groups Clash Over Bursting Firecrackers

Child Rights Body Sends Complaint To NCERT Over New Manual Aiming To Sensitise Teachers About LGBTQ+ Kids

Child Rights Body Sends Complaint To NCERT Over New Manual Aiming To Sensitise Teachers About LGBTQ+ Kids

Read More from Outlook

All You Need To Know About Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath Visit

All You Need To Know About Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath Visit

Outlook Web Desk / BJP has planned grand programmes throughout Uttarakhand, which is scheduled for assembly polls early next year, as PM Narendra Modi visits Kedarnath Temple in the hill state.

India-Pak Relations Worsen As Islamabad Eyes Kashmir Valley While India Defends LAC

India-Pak Relations Worsen As Islamabad Eyes Kashmir Valley While India Defends LAC

Seema Guha / India believes that a confident Pakistan taking advantage of the India- China standoff in Ladakh has decided to "open the terror tap" in the valley, sources tell Outlook.

Ravichandran Ashwin Sees T20 World Cup Semis Hope After India's Big Win Vs Afghanistan

Ravichandran Ashwin Sees T20 World Cup Semis Hope After India's Big Win Vs Afghanistan

Koushik Paul / India, fourth in Group 2, play Scotland on Friday with an eye on their net run rate. Pakistan have already qualified for the semifinals with four wins.

TMC Leader Subrata Mukherjee Dies At 75

TMC Leader Subrata Mukherjee Dies At 75

Outlook Web Desk / The senior TMC leader Subrata Mukherjee was being treated for cardiac ailments. His death was announced by TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Advertisement