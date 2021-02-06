Throwback Time: Bear Grylls Shares Picture With PM Modi, Calls It 'One Of His Favourite Pics'

Making a record impression of 3.6 million, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an appearance on the widely popular show 'Man vs Wild' of the Discovery Channel, hosted by Bear Grylls. After over a year, Grylls posted a throwback picture of the popular episode and called it one of his "favourite photos".

The picture had the two of them, Grylls and Modi, sipping a piping cup of tea in front of a serene river located deep into the forests of the Jim Corbett National Park. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is said to have ventured inside the dangerous forest without any security and left millions of viewers spellbound.

"One of my favourite photos: soaking wet and sharing a cup of tea with Prime Minister Modi after our @Discovery jungle adventure together. This moment reminds me of how the wild is the ultimate leveller. We are all the same behind the titles and masks", said the popular TV Host Bear Grylls.

One of my favourite photos: soaking wet and sharing a cup of tea with Prime Minister Modi after our @Discovery jungle adventure together. This moment reminds me of how the wild is the ultimate leveller. We are all the same behind the titles and masks. #adventureunitesus pic.twitter.com/9EQPAeUOLO — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) February 5, 2021

Before the worldwide premiere of the show, Modi shared, "For years, I have lived among nature, in the mountains and the forests. These years have a lasting impact on my life. So when I was asked about a special programme focussing on life beyond politics and that too in the midst of nature, I was both intrigued and inclined to take part in it".

