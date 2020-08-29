August 29, 2020
Corona
Three Militants, One Soldier Killed In Gun Battle In J-K's Pulwama

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was recovered from the encounter site, a police official said.

PTI 29 August 2020
Representational Image
File Photo
Three militants and a soldier were killed in a gunbattle in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Zadoora area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir during the night following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the security forces.

In the exchange of firing, three militants were killed, the official said.

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was recovered from the encounter site, he added.

Srinagar-based Defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said one soldier was critically injured during the gunfight and later he succumbed to the injuries.

The operation is going on, the official said. 

×