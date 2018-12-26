﻿
Three Indian Siblings From Telangana Die In Fire At US Home Before Christmas

The siblings- Sathwika Naik (16), Suhan Naik (15) and Jaya Suchith (14), were studying at a local resident's house where they were supposed to attend a Christmas party which caught fire on December 24.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 December 2018
outlookindia.com
Three Indian teenaged siblings from Nalgonda district of Telangana died in a fire accident at Collierville in Tennessee in the US, relatives said on Wednesday.

According to the relatives, the siblings- Sathwika Naik (16), Suhan Naik (15) and Jaya Suchith (14), were studying at a local resident's house where they were supposed to attend a Christmas party which caught fire on December 24.

Mahesh Naik, a relative, said the siblings' father Srinivas Naik, a resident of Gurrapu Thanda in the district, has rushed to the US.

"The three children were studying in the USA. My uncle (Srinivas Naik) is a church pastor and runs a school. "We got the news about the disaster on Monday that there was a fire accident in a house in which they attended a Christmas party," Mahesh Naik said.

