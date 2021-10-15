Another Encounter In Poonch, JCO Among 2 Soldiers Killed

Two army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed in an encounter with militants at Bhattaduria near Surankote in Poonch district of Jammu, officials said on . It was not immediately clear if any militant had been killed or injured in the ongoing gun-battle.

Thursday night’s encounter was the second such incident within a week in Jammu and Kashmir. On , an army officer and four soldiers were killed in a gun-battle between security forces and militants in same area of the Poonch sector.

Following the incident, the army had launched a combing operation to track down the militants involved in the encounter around the Dehra Ki Gali area. On evening, another encounter ensued, leading to the fresh casualties.

Jammu-based army spokesman said, “In an ongoing counter-terrorist operation in general area Narkhas forest, Mendhar area of Poonch, there has been exchange of fire between army troops and terrorists during evening hours on ”.

“During the ensuing exchange of fire one JCO and one soldier have been critically injured. The operations are under progress,” he added. Another official later confirmed the deaths.