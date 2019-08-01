Three Cops Protecting Unnao Rape Survivor Suspended

Three security personnel tasked with protecting the Unnao rape survivor were suspended on Thursday on charges of dereliction of duty, police said.



The suspended police personnel are Sudesh Kumar, and women constables Sunita Devi and Ruby Patel, said Superintendent of Police, Unnao, M P Verma.



The young woman, who has accused BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her at his residence in 2017 when she was a minor, her family and her lawyer were hit by a truck in Rae Bareli on Sunday. Her two aunts were killed and she and the advocate were critically injured.



Ajendra Awasthi, another advocate for the woman, said he has been provided with adequate security by the district administration on his request.



The Supreme Court Thursday directed to provide CRPF security to the rape survivor, her mother, her four siblings, lawyer, uncle and the immediate family members in Unnao village.



(With PTI Inputs)