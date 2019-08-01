﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Three Cops Protecting Unnao Rape Survivor Suspended

Three Cops Protecting Unnao Rape Survivor Suspended

The suspended police personnel are Sudesh Kumar, and women constables Sunita Devi and Ruby Patel, said Superintendent of Police, Unnao, M P Verma.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Three Cops Protecting Unnao Rape Survivor Suspended
ANI/Twitter
Three Cops Protecting Unnao Rape Survivor Suspended
outlookindia.com
2019-08-01T14:54:43+0530

Three security personnel tasked with protecting the Unnao rape survivor were suspended on Thursday on charges of dereliction of duty, police said.

The suspended police personnel are Sudesh Kumar, and women constables Sunita Devi and Ruby Patel, said Superintendent of Police, Unnao, M P Verma.

The young woman, who has accused BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her at his residence in 2017 when she was a minor, her family and her lawyer were hit by a truck in Rae Bareli on Sunday. Her two aunts were killed and she and the advocate were critically injured.

Ajendra Awasthi, another advocate for the woman, said he has been provided with adequate security by the district administration on his request.

The Supreme Court Thursday directed to provide CRPF security to the rape survivor, her mother, her four siblings, lawyer, uncle and the immediate family members in Unnao village.

(With PTI Inputs)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kuldeep Singh Sengar Unnao Uttar Pradesh Rae Bareli Unnao Rape Case National
Next Story : Indian Women's Hockey Team Dragflicker Gurjit Kaur Feels Positive Results Will Boost Confidence Ahead Of Olympic Qualifiers
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters