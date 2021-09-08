Three Bombs Hurled At BJP MP’s Home In Kolkata, Governor Dhankhar Says ‘Worrisome’

Three bombs were hurled at West Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh’s home near Kolkata on Wednesday morning. The incident was brought to light by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar who termed the explosions as “worrisome”. The BJP has blamed the Trinamool Congress for the incident.

“Wanton violence in WB shows no sign of abating. Bomb explosions outside the residence of Member of Parliament Arjun Singh this morning is worrisome. Expect prompt action @WBPolice. As regards his security the issue has been earlier been flagged @MamataOfficial,” Dhankhar tweeted.

Denying the claims, the Trinamool Congress said the bomb attack was a result of the Bengal BJP's internal feud.

Arjun Singh, formerly a Trinamool MLA, quit and joined the BJP in 2019 and won in the general elections from the Barrackpore parliamentary constituency. He dominates the Bhatpara - Jagatdal belt which has seen sporadic skirmishes between Trinamool and BJP even after the Bengal elections.

