After Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday told Lok Sabha that National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah was not placed under house arrest, the former chief minister refuted the claims, saying "I was detained at my house."

Farooq Abdullah slammed the central government's decision to abrogate Article 370. He asserted that a "dictatorial" authority had been invoked and not a "democratic" one in Jammu and Kashmir.

In an emotional outburst, the former J&K chief minister said he "broke the door" to come out and speak to the media.

Opinion: Scrapping Article 370 Is Nothing But Road To Self-Destruction For India

"Why would I stay inside my house on my own will when my state is being burnt, when my people are being executed in jails? This is not the India I believe in," Abdullah said.

"It is sad that the Home Minister is lying that I was not under house arrest," he added.

Emphasising that the guarantee of Article 370 was in India's Constitution, he said, "Dictatorial authority has been invoked and not a democratic authority that we thought they will invoke. I don't know how many have been arrested. Nobody is allowed to come in or go out, we are under house arrest," he said.

Explained: Article 370 Gone. What Will Change In Jammu And Kashmir?

Abdullah said that the people of J&K will fight for democracy and against the Centre's move to abrogate Article 370.

Former chief ministers of the state Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and other political leaders including Sajjad Lone were detained on Monday, hours after the central government abrogated Article 370.

The government revoked some provisions of the Article 370 to take away Jammu and Kashmir's special status, and proposed bifurcation of the state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, a bold and far-reaching decision that seeks to redraw the map and future of a region at the centre of a protracted militancy movement.

Fulfilling an electoral promise of the BJP less than 90 days after the Modi 2.0 government took power, Shah had announced the decision in the Rajya Sabha, which approved both the resolution and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation bill.

Read Also: New J&K UT To Have Lt Gov, 7 More Assembly Seats After Delimitation

(With PTI Inputs)