November 05, 2020
Corona
This Is My Last Election: Nitish Kumar During Purnia Rally In Bihar

The Janata Dal (United) leader was addressing an election rally in Purnia on the last day of campaigning.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 November 2020
This Is My Last Election: Nitish Kumar During Purnia Rally In Bihar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
PTI
This Is My Last Election: Nitish Kumar During Purnia Rally In Bihar
outlookindia.com
2020-11-05T18:18:47+05:30

While addressing an election rally in Bihar's Purnia which is going to vote on November 7, Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar said, "Today is the last day of campaigning and day after tomorrow is the election. This is my last election."

His statement during the rally sparked speculations of his retirement plans while some described the statement as a desperate attempt to garner votes.

However, his sources have reportedly clarified that the five-time chief minister meant, "last election meeting of these polls."

Elections in the state of Bihar kicked off on October 28. In the third and final phase of polling, districts such as Kishanganj, Katihar, Araria and Purnia will vote on November 7.

Outlook Web Bureau Nitish Kumar Bihar Janata Dal (United) / JD(U) Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 National

