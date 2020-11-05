This Is My Last Election: Nitish Kumar During Purnia Rally In Bihar

While addressing an election rally in Bihar's Purnia which is going to vote on November 7, Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar said, "Today is the last day of campaigning and day after tomorrow is the election. This is my last election."

This is my last election, says Bihar CM and JD(U) Chief Nitish Kumar during an election rally in Purnia#BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/vLSL4uQd4v — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2020

His statement during the rally sparked speculations of his retirement plans while some described the statement as a desperate attempt to garner votes.

However, his sources have reportedly clarified that the five-time chief minister meant, "last election meeting of these polls."

Elections in the state of Bihar kicked off on October 28. In the third and final phase of polling, districts such as Kishanganj, Katihar, Araria and Purnia will vote on November 7.

