There Are Provisions In Constitution To Take Care Of Violence In Bengal: Babul Supriyo

November 20, 2020
Corona
Babul Supriyo has alleged that more than 130 BJP workers have been killed in West Bengal

PTI 20 November 2020
Union minister Babul Supriyo
PTI
outlookindia.com
2020-11-20T16:47:28+05:30

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) should mend its ways and desist from "intimidating voters" otherwise there are provisions in the Constitution to take care of such actions, Union minister Babul Supriyo said on Friday.

Supriyo alleged that more than 130 BJP workers have been killed in West Bengal.

"The TMC should mend its ways. Only a few months are left for state assembly elections. If the TMC members think they can intimidate voters and engage in political violence, then there are provisions in the Constitution to take care of such things," Supriyo told a local news channel.
The minister claimed that the people of the state have made up their mind to vote for the BJP in the assembly elections, which are likely to be held in April-May next year. "We want the people who voted TMC to power to topple the present government through a democratic process," Supriyo said.

In response, the TMC has claimed that Supriyo’s comments hint at imposing President's rule in West Bengal. "If he was hinting at the imposition of Article 356 in Bengal, then he should first talk about the imposition of President's rule in Uttar Pradesh where rule of law has ceased to exist," TMC MP Sougata Roy said.

 

 

 

