Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National
CHANGEMAKERS

In Kashmir, Artist Turned Carpet-Maker, Shahnawaz Ahmad Sofi Is Reviving The Lost Art Of Pashmina Weaves

Some British factories were making Pashmina carpets some 200 years ago in Srinagar. They stopped making it during the Dogra rule. And Shahnawaz Ahmad Sofi is reviving that art.

In Kashmir, Artist Turned Carpet-Maker, Shahnawaz Ahmad Sofi Is Reviving The Lost Art Of Pashmina Weaves
Shahnawaz Ahmad Sofi has made some wall hanging carpets having paintings of the UAE rulers. He says the customers in the UAE like this kind of carpet artwork apart from calligraphic painting on the carpets.

Trending

In Kashmir, Artist Turned Carpet-Maker, Shahnawaz Ahmad Sofi Is Reviving The Lost Art Of Pashmina Weaves
outlookindia.com
2021-12-12T14:50:22+05:30
Naseer Ganai
Naseer Ganai

Naseer Ganai

More stories from Naseer Ganai
View All

Published: 12 Dec 2021, Updated: 12 Dec 2021 2:50 pm

As a student of the Institute of Music and Fine Arts, Shahnawaz Ahmad Sofi was into portraits and was passionate about colours. He completed his graduation in 2003 and took up his family business of carpets and started doing something that is unheard of in Kashmir at least in the past 200 years.

He started making Pashmina carpets and says no one does it in Kashmir anymore. And there are many in the Valley who agree with him and describe his work as “unusual and unique.”

At present, he is working on a 6 feet x 9 feet single knot pashmina carpet at his Karkanah (factory) at Eidgah in the old city Srinagar. Three weavers are on the job. It will take them around 15 months to complete the carpet. Once completed, it will cost Rs 25 lakh in the market. “Pashmina carpet is a delicate work and it takes time to complete as it is single knotted work. Its knots are in Pashmina but the foundation is in silk. That is why its cost is much higher than normal silk carpets,” says Sofi.

Related Stories

A Slow Death Of The Famed Kashmir Carpet Industry

In Valley Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Meet Ali Saffudin: Singer Of New Kashmiri Music

Sofi has made some wall hanging carpets with paintings of the UAE rulers on them. He says the customers in the UAE like this sort of carpet artwork apart from calligraphic painting on the carpets. He shows a carpet of 2x3 having paintings of the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He says he has sold many such carpets and they cost around Rs 2 lakh per piece.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

“I have read that some British factories were making Pashmina carpets some 200 years ago in Srinagar. They stopped making it during the Dogra rule. And Shahnawaz is reviving that art. Though I don’t like his colour combination, I think making Pashmina carpet is appreciable and bold also,” says Yaseen Tuman, an old hand in the carpet industry of Kashmir. “I think first and foremost reason why no one was making Pashmina carpet in Kashmir is that no one has an idea how the market will react to it. Besides, the weavers are also not ready,” Tuman adds.
Sofi says his family is in the carpet business since the 1950s and he considers carpet making one of the finest arts. “I also convert my 3d work into carpets,” he says.

Initially, he started with the idea of adapting his cultural and craft paintings, his art portraits into carpets after having thorough discussion and deliberation with his father Gul Mohammad Sofi and his weavers. They reluctantly agreed.

“They were all afraid,” he says. “Pashmina raw material is costly, it takes months for weavers to come up with a small piece, there was no idea how the market will respond. They had genuine reason to be scared about the execution of the idea,” Sofi says.

He started making Quranic calligraphic paintings turning them into a small wall hanging carpets. He exported them to the gulf countries. “I got a good response and I started making a lot of products,” he adds, smiling. “I was thrilled to see the reaction of the market.”

As he got good rates on Pashmina carpets, he says he raised wages of weavers also. “I am because of my weavers. If I will not take care of them and I will not give them decent wages, I will not be in business for long. This whole carpet business is because of a weaver,” he adds.
The 2008 recession hit the carpet market adversely as foreigners who are the real connoisseurs of the craft stopped buying it. “That time I sold smaller size Pashmina carpets as luxury items. It worked even in a recession. From this year I made bigger size carpets as they have a market,” he adds showing the latest work of Pashmina carpet.

“Kashmiris who are in carpet business have to see what the world wants. We must see what modern designs are in vogue, what colours and patterns are being appreciated and liked by people and then present our work accordingly,” he says.

Tags

Naseer Ganai J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Business Art & Culture National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

J&K: Army Major Shoots Himself With Service Rifle, Inquest On Under Section 174 Of CrPC

J&K: Army Major Shoots Himself With Service Rifle, Inquest On Under Section 174 Of CrPC

Tihar Jail: Inmate Attacked With Scissors While Getting Hair Cut, Sustained Injury

Covid-19: India Logs 7,774 New Coronavirus Cases, Active Cases Lowest In 560 Days

How Himachal HC Kept Pendency Under Check By Working Overtime During Covid-19 Pandemic

PM Modi's Twitter Handle Briefly Compromised, Claims India Adopted Bitcoin As Legal Tender

Punjab Moves Supreme Court Over BSF’s Extended Border Jurisdiction

Himachal Pradesh: Ahead Of Upcoming Polls, Jai Ram Thakur Govt Brings In ‘Lokayukta’ Bill

Kashmir: Omar Abdullah Says PAGD Intact, On Job

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pollution Capital Of The World

Pollution Capital Of The World

Long Way From Home

Long Way From Home

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Australia Thrash England By Nine Wickets

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Australia Thrash England By Nine Wickets

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

Afghanistan: India Extends Humanitarian Assistance To Taliban Ruled Region

Afghanistan: India Extends Humanitarian Assistance To Taliban Ruled Region

Farmers At Delhi Border Head Back Home To Rousing Reception

Farmers At Delhi Border Head Back Home To Rousing Reception

Tripura Govt ‘Flaunts’ Kolkata Flyover Image; Triggers Row

Tripura Govt ‘Flaunts’ Kolkata Flyover Image; Triggers Row

S Sivadas, Deepa Balsavar Win Big Little Book Awards 2021

S Sivadas, Deepa Balsavar Win Big Little Book Awards 2021

Read More from Outlook

Smog Screen: Bihar's Staggering Pollution Levels Are Often Worse Than Delhi’s

Smog Screen: Bihar's Staggering Pollution Levels Are Often Worse Than Delhi’s

Giridhar Jha / On the latest list of the world’s most polluted cities released by IQAir, Bihar’s Muzaffarpur and Patna are in the 28th and 32nd position, while Gaya and Hajipur also figure in the top 100.

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Haima Deshpande / Tucked away in eastern Mumbai, the polluted industrial pocket of Mahul is a living hell for its poor residents whom even the government seems to have abandoned.

Beyond IPL: Dwayne Bravo And His Love Affair With Chennai

Beyond IPL: Dwayne Bravo And His Love Affair With Chennai

Jayanta Oinam / Dwayne Bravo wants to end his IPL career with Chennai Super Kings. The West Indies cricketer has interests in music and now a clothing brand.

Meet Saraswati Devi The First Hit Music Composer Of Bollywood

Meet Saraswati Devi The First Hit Music Composer Of Bollywood

Amborish Roychoudhury / Khorshed, who took on the name Saraswati Devi to escape the attention of her community which was against her working in Bollywood, shattered many barriers and became a pioneer music composer

Advertisement