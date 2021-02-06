February 06, 2021
Corona
Thane: 26-Year-Old Idli Seller Killed By Three Customers Over A ‘Debt’ Of Rs 20

The incident occurred at Mira Road on Friday morning, police said

Outlook Web Bureau 06 February 2021
In a bizarre and shocking incident, three unidentified persons allegedly killed a 26-year-old idli vendor in Maharashtra's Thane district after an argument over Rs 20, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Mira Road on Friday morning, police informed.

On Friday, three customers came to Virendra Yadav's road-side joint, where he was selling idlis. The accused men told him that he owed them Rs 20. Soon, an argument broke out and escalated into a scuffle, a police official said.

"The trio pushed the vendor, due to which he fell down and suffered head injuries. Other people rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead," he said.

His body was later sent for post-mortem, the official said.

A case of murder was registered against the three accused at Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road.

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police have launched a search to trace the accused.

(With PTI Inputs)

