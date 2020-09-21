September 21, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Thane: 10 dead In Bhiwandi Building Collapse, Over 20 Feared Trapped

Thane: 10 dead In Bhiwandi Building Collapse, Over 20 Feared Trapped

Personnel of the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) were seen pulling out a child from the debris and feeding him water.

PTI 21 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Thane: 10 dead In Bhiwandi Building Collapse, Over 20 Feared Trapped
Rescue operation by NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) underway.
ANI/Twitter
Thane: 10 dead In Bhiwandi Building Collapse, Over 20 Feared Trapped
outlookindia.com
2020-09-21T09:38:07+05:30

10 persons were killed and around 20 were feared trapped after a three-storeyed building collapsed in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi town, police said.

Five persons, including a child, have been rescued so far after the building caved in early on Monday, police said adding search operations are underway.

Personnel of the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) were seen pulling out a child from the debris and feeding him water.

Bhiwandi is a power loom town around 10 km from Thane.

A civic official told PTI that the building, situated at Patel Compound at Narpoli near Dhamankar Naka, collapsed at 3.40 am, while the residents were asleep.

Around 20 occupants of the building are feared trapped in the debris of the collapsed building, he said.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also rushed to the spot.

"20-25 feared trapped, CANINE SEARCH ON, More #NDRF teams en route," tweeted NDRF DG S N Pradhan.

A portion of the building collapsed and many occupants were trapped in the debris of the collapsed building, a Thane Municipal Corporation official said. It was not known how old was the Jhilani building, as it was called, and if it was in the list of dilapidated structures marked by the civic body, the official said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Farooq Abdullah Protests Against Custodial Killings And Fake Encounters In Kashmir

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Mumbai Thane Maharashtra Building Collapse National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos

×