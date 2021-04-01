Terrorists Attack BJP Leader Anwar Khan’s Residence In J&K’s Nowgam, Cop Killed

Unknown militants fired upon the residence of the BJP leader Anwar Khan at Aaribagh area of Nowgam in uptown Srinagar leading to the death of a police constable guarding the residence. In the firing, Constable Rameez Raja was injured and rushed to SMHS hospital in the city where doctors declared him brought dead.

BJP spokesman Manzoor Ahmad Bhat confirmed the attack. He said the party's Kashmir unit strongly condemns the brutal attack.

Anwar Khan is in-charge of the Kupwara BJP. This is the second attack on the BJP this week.

On March 29, councillors of BJP Reyaz Ahmad, Shamsuddin Peer and personal security guard of Reyaz, Shafqat Ahmad were killed in an attack at the meeting of the urban local body in Sopore town, around 55 km north of Srinagar. The attack was owned by the Resistance Front (TRF).

Last year in October militants struck in the Kulgam district of South Kashmir and killed three BJP workers, including Fida Hussian, a 29-year-old general secretary of its youth wing.

After the Kulgam attack, TRF had owned the Kulgam attack.

In August 2020, a BJP worker Abdul Hamid Najar, the resident of the Mohiendpora area of Budgam was killed by militants. On the evening of July 8, last year, BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari, his father, Bashir Ahmad, and his brother, Umer Sultan, were killed outside their residence in north Kashmir's Bandipora area.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine